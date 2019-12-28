|
Diane Dyer Bates
Corpus Christi - Diane Dyer Bates passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 1942. Diane is survived by her two daughters Jeannine P. Birmingham (Robert) and Jennifer P. Stephens. Diane also leaves behind her grandchildren Kristen Blair Elmore, Robert Porter Birmingham, Lawson Hunter Stephens, Gage Weston Stephens and Barrett Nelson Stephens, her brother Robert A. Dyer and family and her sister Mary Jane Riehl and family.
The Celebration Service of Diane Bates will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 662 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in her memory be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church or to PAAC (People Assisting Animal Control, Corpus Christi, TX).
Diane Dyer Bates will be fondly remembered by her light up the room smile, her creativity, her giving spirit and her powerful love for family, friends and animals.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020