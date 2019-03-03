Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Pearl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Pearl


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane M. Pearl Obituary
Diane M. Pearl

Corpus Christi, TX

Diane M. Pearl, 76, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born September 25, 1942 in Barryton, Michigan. She and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Bill H. Pearl Productions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pearl; her parents, Carlyle and Madonna Edich Meek; her step-dad, Raymond Stotzer; and her granddaughter, Sarah Crawford.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Lee-Anne) Pearl; her daughter, Gay (Joe) Crawford; five grandchildren, David Crawford, Hunter Pearl, Emily Pearl, Hannah Crawford and Madeline Pearl.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now