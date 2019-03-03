|
|
Diane M. Pearl
Corpus Christi, TX
Diane M. Pearl, 76, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born September 25, 1942 in Barryton, Michigan. She and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Bill H. Pearl Productions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pearl; her parents, Carlyle and Madonna Edich Meek; her step-dad, Raymond Stotzer; and her granddaughter, Sarah Crawford.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Lee-Anne) Pearl; her daughter, Gay (Joe) Crawford; five grandchildren, David Crawford, Hunter Pearl, Emily Pearl, Hannah Crawford and Madeline Pearl.
Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 3, 2019