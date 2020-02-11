|
|
Diane Mary Cook
Corpus Christi - Diane Mary Cook, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1939 to Albert and Florence Schmid in Orange, New Jersey. She was raised in West Palm Beach, Florida and graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1957. She married her husband of 33 years on December 28, 1987.
Diane worked as a dental hygienist for 70 years. She also was employed by Oxyfresh Worldwide, Inc. Diane loved learning new things, teaching others, and leading by example. She will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of adventure which led to her love of animals, sewing, crocheting, ceramics, 4-H, teaching dental hygiene classes, being a leader in Oxyfresh Worldwide Inc., instructing children in horseback riding, her cattery, and of course, shopping. Her most precious treasures were her husband, Ralph, her children, Holly, Heather, Hope and her horse, The Gold Legend.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Florence Schmid.
Diane is survived by her husband, Ralph L. Cook, stepbrother, Michael Harding Joyner, daughters, Holly Ann Williams, Heather Diane Brown and Hope Alleen Hodges and grandchildren, Wyatt Henry Brown, Rylee Ann Williams, Paxton George Williams, Chadd Ethan Brown, Landen Blue Williams, James Hodges Martin, Carson Stephen Williams. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Ralph Duane Cook, Robert Troy Cook, Richard L. Cook and step-grandchildren, Tiffany Rachael Roach, Jay Brandon Cook, Theresa Cook Spiess, Joel Travis Cook, Matthew Scott Cook, and Margaret Allison Cook.
Funeral Service will be held at First Evangelical Church of Orange Grove at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Henry Brown, Rylee Ann Williams, Paxton George Williams, Chadd Ethan Brown, Landen Blue Williams, and Carson Stephen Williams.
Flowers and donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020