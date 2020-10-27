Dianne Lovaas
Corpus Christi - Dianne (Mimi) Lovaas, age 83 of Corpus Christ, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday October 23rd, 2020.
She was born to Harold and Marie Nella Wiltz Beadle on December 28, 1936 in Port Arthur Texas.
Dianne met and married her love Carl Lovaas on North Beach on November 26, 1956. Carl and Dianne were short of celebrating their 61 years of marriage in 2017, before his passing.
In her earlier years, she loved bowling and served on many bowling leagues that allowed her to travel with ladies around the state. She met her passion and her calling for animals when she started working at Annaville Animal Hospital as a vet tech. Dianne's sweet disposition and nurturing way was a blessing to all. She loved dancing and listening to music. Dianne was always so generous and giving and a joy to be around. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lovaas; brother, Don Beadle and daughter Renell Lovaas and parents.
Dianne is survived by her son, Fred (Arlene) Lovaas; daughter, Stacey (Barry) Tate. Additionally, "Mimi" is survived by her grandchildren, Carl Lovaas, Travis (Sarah) Lovaas, Kristin (Trey) Beyer and Hunter McWhorter. She so loved all her grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Dianne will be held at 1pm on Saturday October 31, 2020 with family receiving friends and guest from 12-1pm at Sawyer George Funeral Home 12497 Leopard St Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Graveside services immediately to follow at Memory Gardens.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
