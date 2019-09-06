|
|
Diolanda Martinez
Corpus Christi - Diolanda A. Martinez passed away peacefully away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born in Mathis, Texas on December 20, 1947.
Diolanda was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who brought love and joy to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro R. II and Victoria Arredondo; brothers, Pedro III, Israel, Ismael, Conrado Arredondo; and sister, Emma Salazar.
She leaves her loving memories to her husband, Jose E. Martinez; children, Joe F., Elsa, Juan A. (Candace), Guadalupe (Darrell), Gerardo (Lisa), Yolanda (Joe); grandchildren, Gabriela, Megan, Ashlee, Ava, Mia, Isaiah; two brothers; nine sisters; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with an Evening Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Service will conclude in the Chapel.
A Special Thank you to Opus Care Hospice Nurses for the care and comfort they provided.
To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 6, 2019