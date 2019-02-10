|
Dionicio "Dio" Garcia, Jr.
Corpus Christi, TX
On February 6, 2019, Dionicio "Dio" "Boy" Garcia, Jr., one half of a dynamic duo who epitomized love and loyalty, proved as much by joining his wife, Anita, just two weeks after her passing. Dio was born in Beeville, Texas to Dionicio Sr. and Genoveva Perez Garcia on April 1, 1954. As an attentive husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, he spent his days sharing his skillful talents to improve the lives of those around him. As the designated family grill master and chef, Dio took great pride in feeding family, friends, and oftentimes strangers who would quickly come to know and appreciate the generous nature of the Garcia home. Dio was briefly preceded in death by his wife of forty-five years, Anita "Anna." He is survived by his children: Donnie (Teresa), Isaac and Brandon Vargas; his sister, Mary Jane "Janie" Cantu (Richard); additional siblings he inherited when he married Anita, and the many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom find joy in knowing that Dio is with Anita. Combined services will be held at Guardian Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16 with Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m., a Holy Rosary to be recited at 3:00 p.m., followed by A Celebration of Life.
