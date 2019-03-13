Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
funeral cortege will depart Trevino Funeral Home
3006 Niagara @ Port
Corpus Christi, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Committal
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Dionicio J. Ortiz


Dionicio J. Ortiz Obituary
Dionicio J. Ortiz

Corpus Christi, TX

Dionicio J. Ortiz, born on June 8, 1943 to Dionicio F. and Ysabel R. Ortiz in Cuero, TX, passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Justin Dane Ortiz; and siblings, Antonia Ortiz, Andres Ortiz, and Rafaelita Ortiz.

Dionicio is survived by his wife of 45 years, Guadalupe Ortiz; children, Jennifer (Alejandro) Noyola, Jeannette (Richard) Molina, Joel Dion (Dawn) Ortiz, and Jeremy David Ortiz; siblings, Rudolfo (Maria) Ortiz, Anita (Ray) Guzman, Mary Ann (Patrick) Carreon, and Jesus Ortiz; grandchildren, Alejandro Justin Noyola III, Ethan James Noyola, Christian Lee Noyola, Delaney Ortiz, Adelia Ortiz, Sadie Ortiz, Gabriella Faith Molina, and Gilana Grace Molina.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara @ Port; with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019, for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:30 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alfonso Villamil, Dr. Emile Salloum, and the staff of Coastal Bend Cancer Center and Angel Bright Hospice for the care Mr. Ortiz received.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Condolences for the family of Dionicio J. Ortiz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
