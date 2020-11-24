Dollie Sue Miller



Corpus Christi - Dollie Sue Miller went with her angels on November 18, 2020.



She was born to Randell and Pauline Wells of Ada, Oklahoma, on June 21, 1930.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Harvey Miller.



Sue at the age of five had lost both parents. She was left to be raised by her Indian grandmother, Dollie Daily Cragin, in Ada, Oklahoma. Her grandmother wanted the cultural experience for her and she started her in ballet at the age of twelve. She danced with the "Stampets" for five years. After graduating high school she became a dental assistant. She then started her own family and began to travel. She lived in many interesting places throughout the years. She moved to Wilmington, Delaware where she started dog grooming shops, bred standard poodles, and showed dogs in the circuit. She showed in West Minister of New York and all on the East Coast.



She moved to Corpus Christi in 1990. She loved the "Sparkling City by the Sea." She was a member of the B.P.O. Does and secretary for thirteen years. She was an artist and former member of the Art Center. She loved family holidays, music, dancing, and life itself. She adored her great granddaughters Madysen and Halle. She was also a devoted member of the Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.



She is survived by one daughter: Fran (Johnny) Unitis; two sons: Stephen and Aaron Miller; two grandchildren: Michelle (Jody) Zdansky and Landon (Sonia) Farquer; five great-grandchildren: Madysen, Halle, Cody, Austin, and Tre.



A Graveside service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations to any local animal shelters would be greatly appreciated.



