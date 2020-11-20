Dolly Findley



1925-2020



Dolly Findley was welcomed into Heaven's Angel Choir on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, 1925 in Jacksonville, IL where she and her brother and three sisters grew up on a farm and attended one-room country schools. She graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, MO and met Howard Findley in their first year in college in 1943 singing in church choir. They were married in 1946 and moved to Corpus Christi, TX in 1950 when the Navy sent him to Naval Air Station C.C. as a dentist. They were charter members of South Shore Christian Church since 1956, serving in many capacities (Sunday School teacher, committee member, Elder, Deaconess, gardener, Chairman of the Board). Dolly was the business manager for Howard's dental practice, but in actuality she did everything from chairside assisting to denture repair to bookkeeping. She enjoyed singing, dancing, sewing, gardening, reading, and crafts. She loved spending time with family and attending the extracurricular activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son Leonard (Barb) Findley of Conroe, TX; daughter Laura (Kim) Pettit of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Stephanie (Jerrod) Price and great grandchildren Elijah, Anna, and Sarah of Shaker Heights, OH; grandson Christopher (Natalie) Pettit and great grandchildren Sawyer, Avaleine, and Eliza of Pearland, TX; sister Elizabeth Dieckamp of Indianapolis, IN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Findley, her parents, Roy and Lucille Newbery, brother John Newbery, and sisters Ella Marie Hunt and Ruby Hart. Dolly was gracious, compassionate, and generous, and will be remembered for her devotion to family and service to church and community. Although she was a quiet person, she imparted wisdom with few words. She chose to see the good in everyone and in every situation, and always had a smile and a hug to give. She had a gentle spirit and a forgiving heart. She was loved and adored by all who had the honor of meeting her. A Celebration of Life is planned for December 19 at 11:30 A.M. at Coker United Methodist Church, San Antonio.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store