Dolores G. Hinojosa
With heavy hearts, the family of Dolores G. Hinojosa, 81, announce that she peacefully passed away surrounded by family after a short illness on September 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Aristeo Hinojosa on February 3, 2020. She is survived by one son, Ray Hinojosa, two daughters, Estella Hill (Doug) and Isabel Rodriguez, grandchildren, Marissa, Gabriel, Jerry, Brianna, Ryan, Sara, Desi, one great grandson Tannon and one great granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by her brother Felipe C. (Isabel) Garza, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'B" with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday Morning starting at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic church 710 So. 19th. St. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Thanks to the I.C.U. staff at Spohn shoreline w/special thanks to Kristina Pena for a wonderful care provided to our mother, as well as longtime neighbors & friends Mrs. Valdez, Susie and Medina family.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
