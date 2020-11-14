Dolores "Lola" Garza Quintero



Corpus Christi - Dolores "Lola" Garza Quintero passed away suddenly at age 85 on November 10, 2020 and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven where she is reunited with her Beloved Husband, parents, siblings and other family members. Her life began on October 29, 1935 in San Benito, Texas. As a small child, the family moved to Corpus Christi where they made their permanent home. She attended C.C. public schools & at age 13 started working to contribute to the large family household. Later she worked in prominent positions at department stores such as Fedway, Perkins and Lichtensteins. After marrying and in around 1962, she co-owned and co-managed businesses with her husband and served in the front office and managerial positions. Later and intermittently she worked in other establishments and particularly enjoyed working in Antique stores and even owned a re-sale shop for a brief period. Her final vocation was serving for 8 years as a member of the C.C. Crossing Guard until she retired in 2008.



Dolores had many passions and interests. She played short-stop on a Women's Softball team in the late 60's; started running and jogging in 1979 & became a member of the C.C. Roadrunners. She trained and competed 25 years and attended in her final event at age 70. Many trophies, medals, ribbons and photos remain of her accomplishments in the many competitions she participated in. She was a Gold Star Sister having lost her brother PFC Francisco Garza in 1967. She shipped many care packages to her brother and his troop mates in Vietnam and continued even after his death. She honored the fallen annually at our Memorial Day Event in Sherrill Park, often chosen to place the ceremonial wreath.



Dolores very much enjoyed and dutifully cared for her grandchildren, passing on her legacy and values to the next generation. Their needs came before anything while they were growing & learning; her care and concern continued until her last day on earth. She was an amazing person, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister, daughter and worker. She was Blessed and will be missed each and every day until we reunite with her in the Heavenly realm. She worked hard and succeeded and was an inspiration to many.



Dolores was married to her husband, Alfonso Quintero, III for 60 years until his passing in 2016. She is survived by four children:



Dennis Quintero, Jean Quintero Madison, Patricia Quintero and Olga 'Lucy' Quintero; grandchildren: David Quintero, Lauren Sorzano Hargrove & Nicholas Garza; Great-grandchildren: Cameron & Celeste Quintero, Joy &Jewels Hargrove; Sisters: Mary Briones and brother-in-law Robert, Grace Gomez and brother-in-law Rene. Sisters in law: Irma Muniz, Sylvia Segovia, Jerrie Weaver, Elaine Salinas & Nina Cobb, & many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her husband, she is pre-deceased by: Parents Candido and Maria Garza; Brothers Gaspar, Candido Jr, Francisco, Baltazar, & Rodolfo; Sisters Modesta, Teresa, Amada, and Olga Lucila.



Services: Guardian Funeral Home, Monday November 16.



