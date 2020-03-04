Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic church
315 Pugh
Woodsboro, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic church
315 Pugh
Woodsboro, TX
Dolores H. Perez


1926 - 2020
Dolores H. Perez Obituary
Dolores H. Perez

Corpus Christi - Dolores Hernandez Perez passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Woodsboro, Texas on January 1, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Saldana, her parents Justo M. Hernandez and Angelita Elizalde,and eight brothers and sisters, Ernesto, Abel, Roberto, Manuela, Maria, Tommie, Esperanza and Consuelo.

She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Consuelo Saldana, sister, Erisola Villagran, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Joshua Saldana (wife Krista and children Lily and Brandon), Daniella Saldana and Isaiah Saldana. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including, Justo Hernandez (Gloria), George Hernandez (Rose) Angela Gonzalez, Yolanda Villagran, Justo Villagran (Sandra).

In her early years, she lived in Woodsboro, then moved to Corpus Christi and lived there for several years. She then moved to Oklahoma and finally returned to Corpus Christi. She was a housewife and worked at Port Ayers Cafe and Hollywood Cafe. She was also a caregiver for the elderly in Oklahoma.

Public visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic church, 315 Pugh, in Woodsboro, Texas followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME -CC
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
