|
|
Dolores Lopez
Dolores Lopez, age 91, passed away November 18, 2019. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a faithful member of the Guadalupana Society and Catholic Daughters at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Lopez Jr.; her daughter, Alicia Lopez-Trevino; and her parents, Benancio and Angelita Garcia.
Among those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Hector Rubio; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Rita Lopez, Ernesto and May Lopez III, and Michael Lopez; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Dolores Lopez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019