Dolores Marie Zandonatti Brunson
Corpus Christi - Dolores Marie Zandonatti Brunson peacefully passed away at home, with her daughters by her side, on October 2, 2019 at the age of 86.
Dolores was born in Victoria, Texas on August 23, 1933 to the late Agnes and Silvio Zandonatti. Dolores and Bill met as teenagers on the beach in Port Aransas, Texas. Soon after, she married Bill, the love of her life. They had a wonderful life and marriage that lasted 56 years until his passing in 2007. Together they raised three daughters, who blessed them with nine grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.
Dee loved entertaining, hosting holiday and family gatherings. She was also a wonderful cook and her torta and Italian red noodles were always a favorite with her grandkids. She especially enjoyed attending her large Italian family reunions and loved spending time and catching up with her close relatives and distant family members from Italy. Dee was a member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. She enjoyed the many wonderful friends she met there while volunteering her time and attending mass.
Dolores is joyfully reunited with her husband, Billy Don Brunson; daughter, Cynthia Brunson Curtiss; parents; sister, Patricia Gasch; and younger brothers, Robert and Ronnie Zandonatti.
She leaves loving memories to her daughters, Jeanne Lynn Dean (Steve) and Kathryn Brunson Jones; her sister, Pauldine Neely; brothers, Joseph Zandonatti and Silvio Zandonatti, Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Malia (Heather), Stephanie Broglie (Ryan), Kendra Hudson (Maury), Ryan Jones (Melissa), Ashley Byrne (Chris), Adam Jones (Kelly), Whitney, Austin and Brooke Curtiss and 17 great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will from 5 until 7 P.M. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 P.M.
Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church on Violet Road. Graveside service and burial will be at 1 P.M. Friday at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019