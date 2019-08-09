|
Dolores Reyna Baskin
Corpus Christi - Dolores Reyna Baskin was born May 11, 1952. She went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was 67 years old.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Herminia Reyna.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Gerardo) Vedia, John (Rhonda) Jones, James Baskin, Elizabeth, Jerilyn, and Tammy; siblings, Betty, Mary, Trini, Suzie, Janie, Linda, Ruby, Juan, Jr., and Marty; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Married as a young adult, Dolores found it in her heart to adopt six young children who were siblings. Dolores will always be remembered for loving life and being full of color. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Raju Thottankara as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 A.M.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 9, 2019