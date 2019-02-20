Resources
Dolores V. Ramirez

Dolores V. Ramirez Obituary
Dolores V. Ramirez

Corpus Christi, TX

Dolores V. Ramirez, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 89.

She was born in Dallas, Texas to her parents Benny Vargas and Dolores Rivera on February 25, 1929.

Dolores was preceded in death by both of her parents; sons: Reynaldo and Robert Ramirez; grandson: Martin Ramirez. She leaves behind, to cherish her memories, her children: Tomas, Jr., Elsa, Diana, Rosemary, Oscar, Benny; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

At her request, there will not be any public services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
