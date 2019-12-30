|
Dominga R. Villarreal
Corpus Christi - Dominga R. Villarreal, age 87, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1932 to Narciso and Guadalupe Rodriguez in Skidmore, Texas. She was raised on a ranch in Petronilla, TX but loved to go to dancing in Clarkwood where she met and later married her husband, Jose S. Villarreal. She married her husband of 64 years on October 2, 1955 and became a self-employed business woman who owned a bakery until retirement.
Dominga was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, quiet nature, sense of adventure, her devotion to her family, and her love of shopping; whether it be in corpus or day trips with her daughter, Linda, to shop in San Antonio. She will be greatly missed.
Dominga is preceded in death by both her parents, Narciso & Guadalupe Rodriguez, her two brothers, Santos Rodriguez & Salvador Rodriguez, and her sister, Jovita Villarreal.
She is survived by her husband, Jose S. Villarreal, her daughter, Linda A. Livas (Carlos Livas), 5 Grandchildren, 13 Great grandchildren, and her sister, Maria Guadalupe Leal (Juan Leal).
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Livas, Mark Livas, Hector Moreno, Gabriel Hernandez, Ronnie Villarreal, and Roy Villarreal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the Gofundme page for Dominga Villarreal. The link to the page is as follows: https://www.gofundme.com/f/g6fwv-burial-services?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020