Services
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Domingo "Mingo" Cordova


1948 - 2020
Domingo "Mingo" Cordova Obituary
Domingo "Mingo" Cordova

Odem - Domingo "Mingo" Cordova, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Mingo was born on December 21,1948 in Odem, Texas to Pedro and Petra Cordova.

Mingo had been employed as a hairdresser for over 40 years and was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Julian Cano and Nicolas "Nick" Cordova and his sister Anita Garcia. He is survived by his partner by marriage of 42 years, David Cordova of Odem, his brothers, Gregorio (Carmen) Cordova, Pedro (Concha) Cordova and Tomas (Augustina) Cordova all of Odem, his sister, Maria (Sabino) Cantu of Lubbock, his sister-in-law, Emma Cordova of Odem,his daughter, Irene, three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held at 7 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will held at 2 PM Saturday,March 14,2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.Ruth Ymbert officiating.Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.The family would like to thank Serenity and Grace Hospice and their staff for their wonderful care of Mingo.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 13, 2020
