Domingo "Mingo" Flores
Domingo Flores "Mingo"

Corpus Christi - Age 77 passed away on July 24, 2020 due to Covid -19 complications . Domingo was born in Gregory Texas on March 30, 1943 to Eleno & Maria Flores .Domingo was married to Mary Ann Flores for 52 years. Domingo worked as a Truck Driver for 42 years. After retirement Domingo began working as a crossing guard .Domingo enjoyed participating in local church alongside with his wife. Domingo is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Flores, Brother Daniel Flores and Angel Flores. He is survived by his son Domingo Flores Jr, daughters Debra Kells, Diana Botello and Denise (Joe) Herrera; He is survived by his siblings David Flores, Madaleno Flores, Juan Flores, Cruz Flores,Lupe Moya, Beatrice Flores, Mary Pulido & Maria Jimenez. He is survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Private Memorial service will be held for family.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
