Domingo M. Fino
Corpus Christi - Domingo M. Fino, Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas
It is with great sadness that the Family of Domingo M. Fino, Jr. announces his passing, on Monday 23, 2020. Domingo was born March 31, 1959. He graduated from Foy H Moody High School Class of 1977 and worked for the City of Corpus Christi solid waste. He later became a Correctional Officer for several years.
Domingo loved to go fishing with his brother and daughter and loved having Chic-fil-A with his daughter. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and family. He was preceded in death by his mom, Francisca M. Fino. He is survived by his parents: Domingo G. Fino, Sr. (Lupe); daughter, Gloria Ann Fino (Paul); sister, Esther Fino Reyes (Jose); two brothers: Alfred Fino and Luis Fino and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services in memory of Domingo are pending at this time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020