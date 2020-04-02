Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Domingo Fino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domingo M. Fino


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domingo M. Fino Obituary
Domingo M. Fino

Corpus Christi - Domingo M. Fino, Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas

It is with great sadness that the Family of Domingo M. Fino, Jr. announces his passing, on Monday 23, 2020. Domingo was born March 31, 1959. He graduated from Foy H Moody High School Class of 1977 and worked for the City of Corpus Christi solid waste. He later became a Correctional Officer for several years.

Domingo loved to go fishing with his brother and daughter and loved having Chic-fil-A with his daughter. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and family. He was preceded in death by his mom, Francisca M. Fino. He is survived by his parents: Domingo G. Fino, Sr. (Lupe); daughter, Gloria Ann Fino (Paul); sister, Esther Fino Reyes (Jose); two brothers: Alfred Fino and Luis Fino and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services in memory of Domingo are pending at this time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domingo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -