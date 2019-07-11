Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Domingo S. Rubio


1948 - 2019
Domingo S. Rubio Obituary
Domingo S. Rubio

Odem - Domingo S. Rubio, Jr., 71, went to be with our Lord on July 08, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Domingo Rubio, Sr. and Guadalupe Sanchez Rubio. He was a retired employee of General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, a song writer, musician and an Evangelist who equipped people and spread the Gospel of the Lord. He was also a Pastor in Archbold, Ohio for several years. Domingo was a resident of Odem, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Adan Rubio; one son and several grandchildren, that are now known to him.

He is survived by his wife, Oralia Rubio; his children, Anna (George) Hernandez, David (Mary) Rubio, Carla (Jake) Benjamin, Jaime (Heather) Rubio, and Abigail (Ivan) Aponte; his siblings, Irma, Roberto, Odilia, Armando, Juan, Ramiro, Diana, Jesse, Victor, Milda, Roy, Martin, Eduardo. He was also loved and adored by his twelve grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 & Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 11, 2019
