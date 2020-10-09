1/1
Don Anthony
Don Anthony

Corpus Christi - Don Anthony passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1923 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Don was one of the very few left that served in World War II. He was married to his wife, Martha. Don will always be remembered for his strong will, being a business man and always lending a helping hand. He lived life to work (his way) and to worship at First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and the mother of his two children Nelda Anthony. Left to mourn and recall his great memories are his wife Martha, son Edward (Lydia) Anthony, daughter Donna (Jim) Wofford, sister Marion Brown and several grand and great-grandchildren who loved their PAW.

Don never wanted a big deal made about him but he really was a big deal to us.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a livestream of the service please visit Don's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com

The family would like to sincerely thank John GTZ., Ron and Staff for the kindness they showed during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Don Anthony to First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX, brian@firstcorpus.org or to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411-1889, www.stpatrickchurchcc.org

Saturday night was date night, where both Don and Martha enjoyed the Lawrence Welk Show!






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
