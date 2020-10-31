1/1
Don Herman Hansen
Don Herman Hansen

Garland - Don Herman Hansen, 72, of Garland, TX passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Don was born in Oakland, CA, on September 11, 1948 the son of Harold Herman Hansen and Betty Pruitt Hansen.

Don is preceded in death by his brother "Mo" Hansen and grandson Coby Murphy. Don is survived by his friend of twenty years Rebecca Norris of Garland; his son Tye Hansen of Florence, TX; two daughters, Stephanie Murphy and Christi Ochoa of Leonard, TX; and two sisters, Darlene Hansen Knauss and Cherri Hansen Gertis. Don is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Don served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He retired after 24 years of service with several accommodations and awards for his service including 4 Bronze Stars.

Don was proud of his degree from New York University and was a devout Christian and member of the Narrow Trail Cowboy Church in Plano, TX. He loved singing hymns and worship songs. Don was incredibly kind, sweet, and gentle with a great sense of humor. He was devoted to his loved ones and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, football and baseball, showing livestock, and especially loved raising and showing Boer goats.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 10am till 12pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St. Denton, TX, followed by a graveside service at 2:15pm at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
