Don J. Couteau
Corpus Christi - Major Don J. Couteau passed away February 24, 2020 in his home. He was 94 years old.
Don served as a part of the war effort in Europe as a member of the Carpetbaggers. This was an air support group devoted to dropping "spies and supplies" over Europe. This group was part of the OSS, which later became the CIA. Two years after the war ended, Don returned to service and went through the Air Force Cadet program. He was commissioned as an officer and spent the next years as an instructor pilot and the pilot of C54s. Don loved flying and had learned to fly during the two years he was out of the service.
Don is preceded in death by his son, Clark Couteau.
Don is survived by his wife of 75 years, LeNell, daughters, Donna Couteau Cross (Joe) and foster daughter, Audrey Tunches, two sons, Mark (Mary) and Christopher Couteau, five grandchildren, Aimee, Steven, Anne, Sarah and Amanda, and great-granddaughter Lilah Miles.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020