Don Reagan Buster
Don Reagan Buster

Mathis - Don Reagan Buster, 79, of Mathis, Texas, passed away on November 26, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born July 1, 1941 to Julius Garnet and Rose Beth Buster in Corpus Christi, Texas. Don married Carla Varie Jones on December 15, 1958 in Rockport, Texas. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.

Don was a 1959 graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. He then spent over 50 years in the pest control business. He started both Buster-Summy and Bugfree Pest Control in Corpus Christi and most recently owned Buster's Pest Control in Mathis, Texas.

Don loved to hunt and fish. He grew up fishing the south Texas coastal waters with his father and spent many hours passing that love down to his sons in his favorite fishing spot, the Laguna Madre.

In his later years, he developed a great love for dogs and for a period of time, served on the Board of the Gulf Coast Humane Society. He was particularly fond of his rescue dogs. The family is deeply grateful to Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, Texas for taking in and adopting out his fur babies prior to his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Maury Allen Buster; and two grandchildren, Brett Allen Buster and Bethany Leann Buster.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Carla Varie Buster; daughters, Donna (Preston) Price and Debra (Jeff) Mount; son, Dwaine Buster; sisters, Susan (Paul) Lindell and Lisa (David) Bledsoe. Don also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Quiet Time Ministries, 4202 Kostoryz Road, Corpus Christi with Pete Prescott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, Texas (LivingGraceCanineRanch.org) or to Quiet Time Ministries in Corpus Christi (quiettimeministries.org).

The family of Don Reagan Buster wish to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Mark Strauss and his office for their loving care for him.

(Covid-19) The safety and well-being of our family and friends is our top priority. If you are sick or not feeling well, we ask that you please stay home. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the service.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
