Don Scott Kersting
San Antonio - Don Scott Kersting, 62, of San Antonio, Texas and Clark, Colorado suffered a stroke and passed on to the next life on August 27, 2019.
Born on January 26, 1957 in Denver, Colorado, Don Kersting, never met a stranger he didn't like. His gift for gab and interest in others made him friends with almost everyone he met. He was consummate host who loved to share his passions with others. Don was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman, and athlete with a seemingly endless amount of energy. He was always quick to invite you join him in his adventures - whether it be a run, a dip in the river or pool, a hike up a fourteener or just a quiet day fishing.
Don attended Colorado School of Mines where he graduated top of his class with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He spent 25 years working in the oil and gas industry before retiring to enjoy his life and pursue his passions.
Don's passion and compassion extended to those less fortunate than him. He served his church and community whenever the opportunity arose. He served on the board of the Corpus Christi YMCA and was always looking to help other directly. He did volunteer with the YMCA, Mobile Loaves and Fishes, and Daily Bread. He was also known to go rogue when the weather got cold. He would gather friends to make soup or hot chocolate and deliver it with new gloves and hats to the homeless.
Don will be forever missed and remembered by his best friend and wife, Marylou, his step-daughters, Melissa Cathcart-Churchwell (Rob), Sarah Johnson (Allen) and Crystal Cathcart, and 3 beautiful grandchildren, Colin, Charlotte and Emma Lou, his sister in law Linda Kashnowski (Marty) nieces Brooke and Katelyn, brother-in-law John Maldonado,nieces Keira, Olivia and nephew Jonathan. He will also be dearly missed by his parents, Don and Sally Kersting, his sister and brother, Shelley Shilvock and Todd (Katie) and nephews, Cameron (Megan) and Max. A funeral mass was held September 5, 2019 a Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, CO and burial followed at Frisco Cemetery in Frisco, CO near Lake Dillon. For Don's beloved friends a celebration of life will be held at River Crossing Club 500 River Way Spring Branch, TX 78070 On October 26, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation to the San Antonio Food Bank, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Meals on Wheels - Central Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 11, 2019