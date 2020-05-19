|
Donald A. Dinn
Corpus Christi - Donald A. Dinn, of Corpus Chrisi,Texas, passed away on May 17, 2020, at the age of 51.
Donald was a resilient person, he was full of happiness and always expressed his personality through his loving sense of humor. Donald had a huge passion for fitness and a love for Jaguar styled cars.
Donald is survived by Joe Dinn Jr., Edward Dinn of Corpus Christi, Pricilla Alvarez and husband, Santiago of Harlingen, Sandra Capelo and husband, Jaime Capelo of Austin, Chris Dinn and wife, Charlene Dinn of Houston, Michele Lopez of Texas City Carlos Montemayor of Texas City, Barbara Gonzales of LaMarque and his Aunt Helen Hernandez of Corpus Christi.
Donald is preceded in death by his biological parents, Joe Dinn and Carrie Krussow. But his true parents were Donald Krussow and Refugia Krussow and Sister, Marcella Dinn.
Services entrusted to Ridgemont Mortuary in Houston, Texas.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Ridgemont Mortuary, 6130 Ridgemont St. Houston, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020