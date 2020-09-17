Donald Carr



Corpus Christi - Donald Alan Carr (Sparrow) passed away on September 2, 2020 of cancer. He lived his entire life in Corpus Christi, Texas. His birthday was May 17, 1938. He desired no obituary or service. His parents were Harold Alan Carr and Margaret Lucille Poole Carr who loved him deeply. One of the highlights of Don's life were his years spent at Wynn Seale Junior High and W B Ray High School because of the many great friendships he developed and retained over the years. All of us will miss him with his intelligence, humor and kindness that he shared with us. Don was a fine pianist and he brought that music to his friends during the high school years at parties. He was a graduate of North Texas University where he was member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His surviving family include brother Kenneth D. and wife Jill Carr of Fredericksburg, Nephew Scott Alan Carr and wife Kim and their children, Jack Alan and Caroline Carr of Austin; nephew Wilson Glen Carr and wife Aubrey and their identical twin sons, Soren and Felix Carr of Portland, Oregon and cousins Ronald Carr, Florida and Rosemary Poole Carter, N.C., and his many friends. One of his last desires was to go to the family ranch in Mason, County and get some Cooper's BBQ; on the way, unfortunately that did not happen. His remains will be place on a hill at the ranch. The family was assisted by Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home









