Donald Dietz
Corpus Christi, TX
Donald Dietz passed on to Heaven on March 20, 2019 with his family by his side.
Donald was the only child of Paul Dietz and Esther Schumacher Dietz. He was born on his family dairy farm on February 22, 1928 in Mercedes, Texas.
After 30 years of service in operations with Koch Refinery, Donald retired. He was proud in the summer of 2018, to have been retired for 30 years.
Donald was presided in death by his parents and his first wife Charlene Maloy Dietz.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Blacklock Dietz; extended family, Gene Blacklock, Van and Dianne Blacklock, Becky and Allen Menn, Brenda and Robert Simmons and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Donald is also survived by his daughter, Georgia Gayle Dietz Wilkins (Ronny) of East Tennessee; his son, Kenneth Dietz of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Daniel and Sara LeeAnn Wilkins and Sarah Wilkins Timmerman all of East Tennessee; and great grandchildren, Madeline Wilkins Orr (Chandler), Hannah Wilkins, Sarita Wilkins of East Tennessee, and Trace Timmerman of Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was proud to be part of the Dan Maloy family. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be graveside services at 2 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem, Texas with Matthew Gibson officiating. Burial will follow.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019