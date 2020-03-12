|
Donald (Don) E. Gillespie
Edna - Donald (Don) E. Gillespie, 71, of Edna, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 18, 1948, in Refugio, TX, to Norman "Fuzzy" and Allie (Linney) Gillespie.
Don is survived by: his wife Becky; 2 daughters, Leslie Maldonado & husband Andrew of Raymondville, and Courtney Boenig & husband Dan of Inez; brother Grady Gillespie & wife Debbie of Victoria; sister Judy Morgan & husband John of Rosenberg; and 8 grandchildren, Preston, Katarina, Violet, Cory, Vivian, Kacey, Alison and Davis.
Don was preceded in death by, his parents and brother Bruce Gillespie.
Funeral Service: 2 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville. Visitation: 6 pm to 8 pm Friday at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Mike Walker, Vance Wilson, Andy Maldonado, Andrew Maldonado, Clayton Gillespie and Bryce Gillespie. Officiant: Rev Hollis Hoffman. Memorials: donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation or Donor's Choice. Burial: Salem Cemetery, Ezzell, TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020