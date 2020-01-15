Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Baptist Church
7001 Williams Dr
Corpus Christi, TX
Donald Hall Obituary
Donald Hall

Corpus Christi - Donald Hall passed away at the age of 62 and was received into the loving arms of God on Monday, January 13th, 2020. Donald is survived by his mother Patricia Clark, three brothers Jack and Cary, and Jason Hall, his son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Allison Hall. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Memorial service will be held this Saturday, 01/18/2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, 7001 Williams Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
