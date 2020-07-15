1/1
Donald Ray Benick
1943 - 2020
Donald Ray Benick

Corpus Christi - Donald Ray Benick, 77, passed away July 11, 2020 after a short illness. He was born April 5, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Don was a graduate from Carroll High School. From 1961-1963, he served in the U.S. Army. Don worked as a contract welder at H&S Constructors, Inc. and a fishing guide on the weekends. Don's passion was fishing. He also enjoyed hunting, working on the ranch, and trips to the casino.

Don is preceded in death by his parents William and Lottie Benick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kitty Benick, Brothers; Ed Benick and wife Nancy, Bob Benick and wife Sherry, Sister; Barbara Jean Campbell and late husband James.

He had 3 daughters that loved him dearly. Rena Anne Dimbleby and husband Tom, Holly Thomas and husband Bubba, Donna Roberts and fiancé Alex. He was a beloved Granddon to his grandchildren; Mark Noakes and wife Callie, Blake Noakes, Brooke Durham and husband Josh, Brittany Roberts, Hunter Thomas, and Dillon Thomas. Great-grandchildren; Kylie and Maverick Noakes, Laikyn Hawkins, Ethan and Grant Durham.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be at a later date.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
