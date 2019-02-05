|
Donald W. Haag
Corpus Christi, TX
Donald Wayne Haag, age 80, passed away peacefully with his family nearby on January 30, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on October 11, 1938 to Herman & Frances Haag in Austin, Texas. He loved the outdoors & his favorite place to be was the beach. He enjoyed watching all sports and his favorite teams were the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Frances Haag, his son, Darryl Wayne Haag, his niece, Debbie Fortune, nephews, Kirk McCameron and Aaron Haag, sister-in-law, Jean Haag and cousins, Chris Bowers and Ginger Bowers. Donald is survived by his wife Deborah, his children, Diana, Darren & Donna, as well as 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Morgan, Justin, Amber, Emma, Eve and Garret, 8 great grandchildren, his sister Kathleen McCameron [Leonard 'Mac'], brother Herman Joseph Haag, Jr. 'Bubba', niece, Allison Haag, and great nephew, Scott Fortune. He loved being with family and will be dearly missed by all of them.
A rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church followed by a funeral mass with Father Mark Scheffler CSSR officiating. Interment to follow at Duncan Cemetery. "One fine morning, when this life is over, I'll fly away to a life on God's celestial shores, I'll fly away".
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 5, 2019