|
|
Donald (Don) W. Scallorn
San Antonio, TX
Donald W. Scallorn (Don) passed away January 30, 2019, at age 85. Don was born June 21, 1933, in Upton, Texas, Bastrop Co. to Bernice (Wells) and Thomas (Buck) Scallorn. He graduated from Austin High School in 1951 & had a basketball scholarship to University of Texas, Austin. He attended San Marcus State where he met Barbara Davis & married in 1953. To this union a daughter Janette was born. They later divorced. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He met his wife Wendy (Tanberg/Buchanan) & married in 1979. He graduated from UCC Corpus Christi, Tx,, with a BS, & from Texas A&I, Kingsville, Tx. with a Masters of Science. He coached & taught art at Sundeen Jr. Hi and was a counselor at King High School in Corpus Christi, Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernice & Buck Scallorn; several aunts & uncles; & cousins; & great grandaughter Kelly Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Wendy; daughter Jan (Rodney)Page; grandchildren Cammarie (Michelle)Scallorn; Cristen (Jason) Lozano; Cristopher (Emily)Page; & Austin Page; great grandchildren Kimberly, Jason,Jr., & Tristan; brothers Charles Scallorn & Richard (Martha) Scallorn; & many beloved cousins. His passion in life was playing golf & he was an avid Spurs and Cowboys fan. Don will be sadly missed but fondly remembered as a kind, gentle man. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 at Concordia Lutheran Church Chapel, on Huebner and 1604, San Antonio, Tx. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Humane Society or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019