Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
3350 S. Alameda St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
3350 S. Alameda St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bazaldua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kay Bazaldua


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Kay Bazaldua Obituary
Donna Kay Bazaldua

Corpus Christi - Donna Kay Bazaldua, 50, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1968. She was a 1991 graduate of Robert Wilson Special Emphasis School. She was employed for 18 years at the Light House for the Blind. Donna will always be remembered for her gentle nature and love for everyone.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Eduardo Bazaldua. Donna is survived by her mother Nancy Bazaldua; brother Eric M. Bazaldua; niece Jessica Bazaldua; nephew Evan Bazaldua; Aunt Minnie Hinojosa and numerous cousins.

Visitation for Donna will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel: 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church: 3350 S. Alameda St. Corpus Christi, TX. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now