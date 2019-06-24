|
|
Donna Kay Bazaldua
Corpus Christi - Donna Kay Bazaldua, 50, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1968. She was a 1991 graduate of Robert Wilson Special Emphasis School. She was employed for 18 years at the Light House for the Blind. Donna will always be remembered for her gentle nature and love for everyone.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, Eduardo Bazaldua. Donna is survived by her mother Nancy Bazaldua; brother Eric M. Bazaldua; niece Jessica Bazaldua; nephew Evan Bazaldua; Aunt Minnie Hinojosa and numerous cousins.
Visitation for Donna will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel: 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church: 3350 S. Alameda St. Corpus Christi, TX. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 24, 2019