|
|
Donna Louise Hancock Garnett
Corpus Christi - Donna Louise Hancock Garnett, 84, passed from glory to glory on August 18, 2019. She was born in Cedar Hill, TN on February 28, 1935 the only daughter to Christopher C. and Maude Coleman Hancock. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband W.W. "Willie" Garnett (LCDR USN-Ret). Donna is also predeceased by three older brothers Jim, Deacon and John Hancock whom she dearly loved and was spoiled rotten by. She graduated from Jo Byrns High School in Cedar Hill and was a cheerleader and on the basketball team. She also played on the basketball team at Martin Junior College, where she graduated in 1954. She attended the University of Tennessee and married in 1955. She left school and worked to put her husband through medical school and had two children. As a navy wife she left Tennessee in 1961 for tours of duty in Virginia, North Carolina, California and Texas. She has lived in Corpus Christi, Texas for the past 42 years and retired as the Medical Staff Coordinator and Executive Secretary at Driscoll Children's Hospital. She married W.W. "Willie" Garnett (LCDR USN-Ret) in 1982, a retired Navy Pilot and a flight instructor, resulting in a combined family of six children: Walter (Michelle), Lauri (Ro), Eddie (Karen), Mindi (Sandy), Amy (Andy) and Tony (Julie); nine grandchildren: Michele (Monica), Michael, Blake, Bryce, Maria (Rusty), Will, Johnny, Dane and Mike; two great grandchildren: Trip and Addison. Donna and Willie both retired in 1993 to travel on the road in their motorhome. Donna was a member of South Shore Christian Church in Corpus Christi and had a passion for serving in the church, the Houston Astros, sewing, exercising and being with her family. She was always the epitome of class, highly esteemed by all her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank Christus Hospice for their wonderful care and support and special thanks to Bill, Evelyn and Amy. Mom passed at home peacefully in her own bed. We praise this hospice staff for bringing that about.
A Celebration of life will be held at South Shore Christian Church in Corpus Christi on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to: South Shore Christian Church in Corpus Christi.
Finally and most importantly, we praise and thank you Lord Jesus, the Almighty God and Holy Spirit for giving us all the years and special times we had with her. We look forward to standing in your presence Lord, seeing your glory and our Donna again. Amen.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019