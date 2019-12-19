Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
4726 Friendship Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
4726 Friendship Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Acts
3811 Carroll Lane
Corpus Christi, TX
Donnie Ray Baldwin

Donnie Ray Baldwin Obituary
Donnie Ray Baldwin

Corpus Christi - A Precious One We Love Is Gone-A Voice We Love Is Still-In Our Heart There Is A Void-That Never Can Be Filled

Donnie Ray Baldwin, 55, of Corpus Christi, Texas stepped out of time and in to eternity on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Quiet Time will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00PM-9:00PM at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Wake Will Begin At 7:00PM that same evening.

Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at The Church of Acts-3811 Carroll Lane-Corpus Christi, Texas.

He will take His Earthly Rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
