Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Reid Chapel
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Reid Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Dora Alicia Munoz Obituary
Dora Alicia Munoz

Corpus Christi - Dora Alicia Munoz, age 76, passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1943 to Jose and Librada Aleman in McAllen, Texas. She was raised in McAllen, Texas.

She married her husband of 56 years on January 7, 1963. Dora was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, wife.

She will always be remembered for her intelligence, quick wit, wicked sarcasm, humor and for her love and devotion to family.

She was a passionate and voracious reader, movie and music aficionado who shared and inspired others to find joy in the same.

Dora is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Jose and Librada Aleman and siblings, Elvira, Diana, Irma and Juan.

Dora is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Jose M. Munoz, children Jose L. Munoz, Alicia M. Munoz (Amee Renee), Grandchildren, Mathew, Jackie, Alex, Christopher, Rosalinda, and Amias.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Pallbears will be Jose L. Munoz, Mathew J. Munoz, Alexander C. Garcia, Christopher J. Munoz
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 13, 2019
