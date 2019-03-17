Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Dora Garcia Gomez, 79, passed away peacefully at her home with her family and friends by her side on March 14, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1939 in Harlingen, Texas. She was married to Jose G. Gomez for 58 years. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ida Gomez; parents, Eugenio and Mercedes Garcia and one sister and seven brothers. She will be deeply missed by her children Sylvia Gomez Barrera (David Barrera), Grabiel Gomez and (Bertha Elizondo), Sarah G. Caudillo (Paul Caudillo), Isabel G. Enrique (Victor Enrique), grandson Ethan Matthew and brothers, sisters, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
