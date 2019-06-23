Dora Gonzales Lopez



Corpus Christi - Dora Gonzales Lopez, age 73, passed away June 20, 2019. Dora was born on March 3, 1946 to Juan Gonzales, Sr. and Audelia Flores Yanez. She was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Ray High School in 1964. She married Joe Luis Lopez, her husband of 53 years on January 31st. "Momoa" was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and her love of sports.



Dora is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Juan (Yolanda) Gonzalez, Jr. She is survived by her husband Joe Lopez, her 3 children-Brenda Lopez, Joe (Kenda) Lopez and John Lopez, her grandson Brendan (Krystal Munoz-Fiance') Chano, her 3 sisters Pauline (Gilbert) Perea, Mary Helen Gonzales and Sandra (Veronica) Yanez and her 3 brothers Frank (Stella) Gonzales, Saul Yanez, Jr. and Richard Yanez.



Visitation will held from 4pm to 9pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to follow at 7pm that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary