Dora Pena Isaac
Robstown - Dora Peña Isaac, 87, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 04, 1932 in Robstown, Texas to Pablo and Florencia Suarez Peña. She was a life long member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and also belonged to the St. Anthony's Prayer Group and the Bible Study Group. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Carlos G. Isaac, Sr.; her brothers and sisters, Ambrosio Peña, Alvino Peña, Alfonso Peña, Pablo Peña, Elida Cruz, Elisa Gomez; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Isaac and Cristobal Isaac who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Estella (Fabian) Gutierrez, Cristina (Rolando) De Alejandro, Carlos (Alicia) Isaac, Jr., Rudy (Margaret) Isaac, Sylvia (Osvaldo) Romero, Nora Isaac and David Isaac. She was also blessed with twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 & Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019