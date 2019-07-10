Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Isaac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Pena Isaac


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Pena Isaac Obituary
Dora Pena Isaac

Robstown - Dora Peña Isaac, 87, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 04, 1932 in Robstown, Texas to Pablo and Florencia Suarez Peña. She was a life long member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and also belonged to the St. Anthony's Prayer Group and the Bible Study Group. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Carlos G. Isaac, Sr.; her brothers and sisters, Ambrosio Peña, Alvino Peña, Alfonso Peña, Pablo Peña, Elida Cruz, Elisa Gomez; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Isaac and Cristobal Isaac who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Estella (Fabian) Gutierrez, Cristina (Rolando) De Alejandro, Carlos (Alicia) Isaac, Jr., Rudy (Margaret) Isaac, Sylvia (Osvaldo) Romero, Nora Isaac and David Isaac. She was also blessed with twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 & Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now