Dorace E. Klatt
Orange Grove - Dorace E. Klatt, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Orange Grove, Texas.
Dorace was born on December 22, 1926 in Orange Grove, Texas to Edwin and Ida Engelking. She graduated from Orange Grove High School and attended Southwest Texas University. She married Gordon Klatt, Sr. on November 21, 1948. She worked alongside Gordon at their family-owned business, Klatt Hardware & Lumber, for over 50 years.
She lived by her faith and for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ida Engelking, and her brother, Allen Engelking.
Dorace is survived by her children, Gordon Klatt, Jr. (Jeanie), Cynthia (Larell) Meischen, Amy (Kevin) Stone; one sister, Corine Klatt; six grandchildren, Will (Kate) Klatt, Joe (Cassie) Klatt, Alyssa (Stephen) Thomas, Mandee (Derek) Powell, Sam (Chelsea) Stone, and Margaret Stone; nine great-grandchildren and many cherished friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, Texas, with Reverend John Alsbrooks officiating. Interment will follow at Sons of Hermann Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, P O Box 605, Orange Grove, Texas 78372.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020