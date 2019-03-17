|
Doris E. Smith (Smitham)
Corpus Christi, TX
Doris E. Smith (Smitham), 82 Columbus, MS.
Went to be with the Lord on 3/12/19 after her battle with Cancer in Corpus Christi, Tx.
She loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and playing bridge, and an avid collector of many items. One thing for sure she was known by many for her poker playing skills.
She was a true gift to us all and will be loved and missed, but not forgotten.
She is survived by her son Steve (Ida) Smitham Corpus Christi Tx. Grandchildren: Stephana, Serena & Shealynn Smitham (San Antonio), Michelle and Daniele Smitham (Washington DC), Denisa Rudnicky (Granbury TX), Selina, Erica & Joshua Guerrero (Corpus Christi TX). And great grandchildren Avery Guerrero. Along with her lifelong friends: Geraldine Arnold (OK) Faye Robertson (TN) and Sandy Carter (San Antonio).
We also want to extend a Special Heartfelt Thanks to her dedicated care givers at CC Rehab Nursing Home & Atlus Hospice.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of cards and flowers. Please make donation to your local Non-Kill animal shelter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019