Doris Elaine Pavelka
Frisco - Doris Elaine Pavelka (nee Lumpkin) died at home on March 23, 2020 in Frisco, Texas at the age of 84 after a fourteen year battle with breast cancer.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Edward Adolph Pavelka; sons Randy Lee Pavelka of Houston and Neil Edward Pavelka of Frisco, daughter Cathy Sue Pavelka MD of Frisco and granddaughter Hailey Elise Pavelka of Frisco, plus sister Patricia Ann Price of Texas City and brother Bobby Joe Lumpkin of Warren, Ohio. She is preceded in death by brothers Jim Roy Lumpkin and Noel Conway Lumpkin.
Elaine was born on January 21, 1936 in Uvalde, Texas to Charles Raymond Lumpkin and Murl Hoshal (Wann) Lumpkin. She graduated salutatorian from Tuloso-Midway High School in 1953, attended Del Mar College and was employed by HEB in their business office. She converted to Catholicism and then married fellow Tuloso-Midway classmate Edward Pavelka in St. Anthony Catholic Church in Violet, Texas on August 27, 1955.
In 1960 Elaine and Edward purchased a farm in west Nueces County where they were active members of the Leona community and the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce, where Elaine taught catechism for Father Garcia.
Devoted to her family, Elaine did not return to employment until youngest child Neil was in school. She worked for H&R Block and later was manager of the Suntide Federal Credit Union. Elaine volunteered at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, serving as the Foods Superintendent, and Steer Committee member.
Elaine was a notable seamstress and tailor, making clothes for her entire family. She was also an avid plant person; this spring she enjoyed her blooming daffodils and irises.
Prior to their retirement, Elaine and Edward joined the "Coastal Bend Land Sailors", pulling a fifth wheel trailer for excursions in Texas and across the USA for several years. Elaine had many fond, enjoyable memories of their trips and travel friends.
In 1998 they moved from the farm to Live Oak County, just outside of George West TX, where they spent a year renovating the Pugh Ranch homestead, originally built two years after the Civil War. This project completed a desire Elaine had always had to renovate an old house. The front porch was wide and placed perfectly to catch the South Texas breeze. Since the property was on the Nueces River and also had a creek, wild game was abundant. Elaine, with her family and friends, enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the wildlife.
In 2008 Elaine and Edward moved to Frisco to be near their granddaughter Hailey, daughter of Neil. Sue also moved to Frisco, and a year later, Randy as well.
When the Coronavirus Pandemic has resolved and all family and friends may travel and gather safely, dates will be published for a celebration of Elaine's life.
Rosary will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Funeral Mass at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown, and burial at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020