Bonneau, Doris Gray

Corpus Christi , TX

Bonneau, Doris Gray, 85, died peacefully, Sunday, February 24th surrounded by her family.

Doris was deeply loved by her 4 children, Bucky (Brenda) Perkins, Peggy Lorenz-Chiles, R. Bishop (Cari Cornish) Hubbard, Diane Bonneau; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. We will dearly miss our Memaw!

A celebration memorial of her life will be held at sunset. A private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a random act of kindness or a generous tip to your waitstaff on her behalf would make her smile.

She leaves us very rich in memories.

Cremation services were entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation service, Victoria, tx 361-578-4646
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
