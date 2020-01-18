Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Doris Teresa Fortiscue


1964 - 2020
Doris Teresa Fortiscue Obituary
Doris Teresa Fortiscue

Corpus Christi - Doris Teresa Fortiscue passed away January 16, 2020. She was 56 years old. Doris was born January 1, 1964 in Cortez Colorado. She was a good mother to Anthony, Fortiscue, Brittany Fortiscue,Samantha Fortiscue, and Ashley Lopez she was an amazing grandmother she got to meet her new grandson Zayden Alexander Fortiscue she loved him so much and she was an amazing wife to her husband Everett Eugene Fortiscue. She loved her children and grandchildren she always gave everything to everyone before she thought about herself.She was a loving caring kind woman everybody called her mom, she was everybody's mom and she took care of everyone she came across, she was a wonderful women who cared about her kids and never gave up on her kids no matter what. Wonderful wife and absolute spectacular and amazing grandma. She will be missed forever and she did not want her death to be a tragedy but something great. We lost an amazing women but heaven has gained an angel she did not want people to be sad that she was gone. She wanted them to thrive in her family and to be there for each other. She was always there for her Grandkids Maria and Nevaeh. She was in so much pain and went through a lot in her life. She deserved none of it she was an angel that was taken too soon from this world.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
