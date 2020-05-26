|
Dorothy A. "Dottie" (Marek) Harshberger
Corpus Christi - Dorothy A. (Marek) Harshberger a.k.a. Dottie, 76, of Corpus Christi, Texas left this world to be with the Lord ending her hardships with cancer on Saturday night, May 23, 2020.
Dottie was born to the late John & Adeline Marek in Banquete, Texas on December 27, 1943. She attended Agua Dulce ISD, Class of '62. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt and friend to many people.
Dottie is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harshberger; brothers; Dan, Johnny and Edward Marek, and granddaughter, Lauren Lynch.
Dottie is survived by her sister, Martha Mussett; her three children, Cheri (Kenton) Sassmann, Samuel (Kathy) Lynch, and Tracy (Drew) Evans; grandchildren, Kaci Williams, Andrew Lynch, Brandi Slocum, Tyler Evans, Whitney Evans and Cody Evans, and many nieces and nephews. She was loved and adored by all and will be greatly missed.
As a devoted Catholic, Dottie was very strong in her faith. She was an active member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and a former member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she was a member of The Alter Society. She dedicated her later years to serving the members of the congregation with meals and prayer.
Viewing will begin at 5pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sawyer-George funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church with a procession to Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas immediately following.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020