Dorothy Anderlohr
El Campo - Dorothy Anderlohr passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on June 2, 2019 at the age of 91 in El Campo, Texas.
She was born on February 4, 1928 in Houston, Texas and married William J. "Andy" Anderlohr on April 20, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda (Curtis) Crisp, of Kerrville, Texas , son, William "Bill" ( Kristi) Anderlohr, of Round Rock, Texas, Daughter, Renee Anderlohr of Portland, Texas, and Daughter-In-Law, Danelle Anderlohr, of Corpus Christi, Texas. She leaves 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Anderlohr, her son Ronnie Anderlohr, and son-in-Law Adolph Sassin, 3 sisters and 2 brothers, and her parents, Herman and Genevieve Sparks.
The family would like to thank IPH Hospice for their caring service to our Mom.
Dorothy loved living at S.P.J.S.T. Senior Care Facility in El Campo and we would like to say thank you for loving her in return.
Services for Dorothy will be Friday, June 14th at 1:00 PM at The First Christian Church, 1103 Lang Road, Portland, Texas 78374.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas is handling the arrangements for Dorothy. Please visit their web site Triskafuneralhome.com to leave any condolences.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 12 to June 13, 2019