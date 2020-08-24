1/1
Dorothy Ann Browning
1944 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Browning

Orange Grove - Dorothy Ann Browning passed away on August 22, 2020 in Orange Grove, Texas. She was born on October 14, 1944 in Orange Grove, Texas to Rudolph and Minnie Klaevemann. She is preceded in death by her Parents; First Husband, Ray Gene Crisp; Second Husband, Aubrey Browning; Infant daughter, Judy Lynn Crisp; Sister, Betty Bertram; Grandson, Chad Conwell; Son-in-law, Patrick Herrin.

Mrs. Browning is survived by her Daughters, Vicki (Billy) Noble, Joanie Herrin, Diana (Elmer) Conwell; Eleven Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her Loving Friends, Lonnie and Lacy Wostal, Tandy and Charlette Gonce, Norma Hackfeld.

Visitation will be at 9:00 am followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 am on August 26, 2020 at Faith Church in Orange Grove, Texas. Interment will be at Sandia Cemetery.

All arrangements are in care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.





Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith Church
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
