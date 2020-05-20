|
Dorothy Ann Jordan Castleberry
Fort Worth - Dorothy Ann Jordan Castleberry, age 90, loving mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor died Saturday, May 16th peacefully and with family.
Dottie was born the youngest of four children to Shelby and Roberta Jordan on September 3, 1929 in Mission, Texas. She moved to Jourdanton, Texas at the age of two and later to Corpus Christi at the age of twelve. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1946 and married returning WWII veteran Jack Castleberry on April 19, 1947.
Dottie's life was dedicated to her family and her community. Dottie and her husband, Jack, were active in their churches and several charitable organizations in Corpus Christi. Early in life, using her strong bookkeeping acumen, she helped Jack start and run an electronics business that they operated until retirement called them to the country and their "retirement farm" in Orange Grove, Texas. Outside of her dedication to her growing children and their family business, Dottie loved to help others. She worked in the Corpus Christi Spohn Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital's thrift store.
Once their hobby of farming became a full-time activity, Jack and Dottie made the move from Corpus Christi to Orange Grove. They joined First Evangelical Lutheran Church and became active members. Dottie participated in weekly Bible study, helped prepare communion but also was instrumental in the church's outreach and fundraising. She knew the importance of writing and expressing gratitude, a quality that she instilled into the church's policies and also something she passed on to her granddaughters.
In recent years, she has lived in Fort Worth and most recently at Trinity Terrace. Moving to Trinity Terrace was not only an opportunity to have a wonderful view of the Fort Worth skyline but also an opportunity for her to continue her life-long passion, bridge - with no driving required. She was a force to be reckoned with on the bridge table and has been teased for being addicted to the game.
Dottie is survived by wonderful friends and her loving family, son Dr. Sam and wife Delores Castleberry; granddaughters, Dr. Chesney Castleberry and her husband Craig Stevens, Cayla and her husband Eric Grossman, and Katy Castleberry and fiance Steven Garrett. Dottie is also survived by her daughter, Nancy Strickland; granddaughter, Jordan and husband Dane Morris; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Samuel Stevens, Charlie and Winslow Grossman, and Mirabel and Hazel Morris.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Jim and Robert Jordan and Roberta Sturges as well as her son-in-law, Marcus Strickland.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Dottie always believed in giving back. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Metro Miniseries of Corpus Christi, Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Corpus Christi, First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Orange Grove or University Christian Church of Fort Worth.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020